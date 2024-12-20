Political Firestorm: BJP and AAP Clash Over Voter Allegations

In the latest development in the political skirmish between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP MP Sambit Patra has slammed AAP MP Sanjay Singh for allegedly likening Purvanchali voters to Rohingyas and Bangladeshis during a parliamentary session. Patra asserted that such statements expose AAP and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's anxiety over the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

BJP's Patra further accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of engaging in appeasement politics, claiming that he builds his voter base by settling illegal migrants. This accusation followed Kejriwal's allegations that BJP President JP Nadda made derogatory comparisons between Purvanchalis and Rohingyas in Parliament, a charge Nadda denies, highlighting his own Purvanchal origins.

During a press conference, Kejriwal hit back at these claims, alleging that BJP intends to wipe out Purvanchali names from electoral rolls to gain an advantage in the upcoming elections. He declared AAP's resolve to combat any such moves and called on party members and the community to mobilize against this perceived conspiracy. The Delhi Assembly elections are anticipated to take place in early 2025, adding urgency to the charged political exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)