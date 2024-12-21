Left Menu

German Foreign Minister Calls for Kurdish Disarmament in Syria

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock urges Kurdish militias in Syria to disarm and integrate into the national security forces. This statement follows discussions with Turkey, focusing on ensuring both Kurdish security and addressing Turkey's security concerns for a stable and free Syria.

Updated: 21-12-2024 00:07 IST
  • Turkey

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has urged Kurdish militias in Syria to lay down their arms and integrate into the country's newly formed government security forces. Her call came during a press conference in Ankara following meetings with her Turkish counterpart.

Baerbock emphasized the importance of both Kurdish security and Turkey's security concerns, warning that without addressing these issues, stability in the region would remain elusive. 'The integration of Kurdish groups into Syria's national security structure is essential for a free and stable Syria,' she stated.

Turkey, concerned over the presence of the YPG militia in Syria, views it as an extension of the PKK, a designated terrorist group by Ankara, Washington, and the EU. Turkish forces have been in conflict with the YPG since the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

