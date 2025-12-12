Left Menu

Turkey's Bid to Rejoin F-35 Programme Amidst S-400 Dispute

Turkey and the U.S. are in talks over sanctions and Turkey's potential re-admission to the F-35 jet programme, while tensions persist over Turkey's possession of Russian S-400 air defences. The U.S. maintains that no progress can be made unless Turkey resolves the S-400 issue, which they deem a security threat.

Updated: 12-12-2025 14:49 IST
Turkey and the United States are engaged in discussions regarding U.S. sanctions and Turkey's re-entry into the F-35 jet programme. However, no changes have arisen concerning Turkey's possession of Russian S-400 air defences, as stated by the Turkish Defence Ministry on Friday.

The discord between the NATO allies began in 2020 when Washington expelled Ankara from Lockheed Martin's fighter jet programme and imposed sanctions due to Turkey's S-400 acquisition, a move the U.S. considers a security risk. Despite Turkey's objection, both nations express optimism about overcoming CAATSA sanctions.

U.S. Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack highlighted ongoing discussions but noted U.S. laws restrict Turkey from operating the S-400 systems if they wish to rejoin the F-35 programme. The Turkish Defence Ministry emphasized their diplomatic efforts to lift sanctions, hoping for a constructive dialogue that could positively impact bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

