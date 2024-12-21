Left Menu

Countdown to Government Shutdown: Republican Leaders Scramble to Secure Votes

Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives aim to avert a government shutdown by pushing a funding vote. A proposal involving aid and debt ceiling issues has been contentious, faced with bipartisan rejection and opposition from Donald Trump and other Republicans.

Updated: 21-12-2024 01:35 IST
Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives vowed on Friday to vote for keeping the federal government operating beyond a midnight deadline to avoid a costly shutdown during the Christmas holiday season. House Speaker Mike Johnson assured reporters that a shutdown would not occur.

The specifics of the plan remain undisclosed, and support from Democrats is unclear as their cooperation is essential for extending funding past the midnight deadline. A bipartisan plan previously rejected by President-elect Donald Trump was defeated in the House earlier this week.

Issues at the core include disaster aid and a proposed national debt ceiling lift demanded by Trump. This strategy was rejected by the House on Thursday, including votes against it from 38 Republicans. If no plan passes, multiple federal services will face disruptions.

