Strikes, Shutdowns, and Showdowns: A Tumultuous Week in US News
A series of significant events unfolded in the US, including Starbucks worker strikes in major cities, threats of travel disruptions due to a potential government shutdown, and political tension as Trump imposes conditions on debt ceiling policies and plans to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act. Meanwhile, student debt reduction efforts continue under Biden's administration.
Thousands of Starbucks workers across Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle have initiated a five-day strike, demanding resolutions on pay and staffing issues. This move echoes a growing wave of labor protests in the US service industry, driven by successful negotiations in manufacturing sectors.
Concerns escalate as a potential partial US government shutdown threatens to severely impact the travel industry, with possible costs reaching $1 billion per week. The shutdown, if prolonged, could cause significant disruptions during the upcoming holiday season, industry leaders warn.
In the political arena, US President-elect Donald Trump faces resistance from Republican hardliners and House Speaker Mike Johnson struggles to secure a funding deal amidst looming threats of a government shutdown. Meanwhile, the Biden administration continues student loan forgiveness efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)