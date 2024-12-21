Strikes, Shutdowns, and Showdowns: A Tumultuous Week in US News

Thousands of Starbucks workers across Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle have initiated a five-day strike, demanding resolutions on pay and staffing issues. This move echoes a growing wave of labor protests in the US service industry, driven by successful negotiations in manufacturing sectors.

Concerns escalate as a potential partial US government shutdown threatens to severely impact the travel industry, with possible costs reaching $1 billion per week. The shutdown, if prolonged, could cause significant disruptions during the upcoming holiday season, industry leaders warn.

In the political arena, US President-elect Donald Trump faces resistance from Republican hardliners and House Speaker Mike Johnson struggles to secure a funding deal amidst looming threats of a government shutdown. Meanwhile, the Biden administration continues student loan forgiveness efforts.

