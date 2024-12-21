Left Menu

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to avoid a government shutdown, despite President-elect Trump's push for additional debt authorization. The legislation, which extends funding until March, provides billions for disaster relief, but omits a debt ceiling hike. Senate approval is required to prevent disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 05:55 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 05:55 IST
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to avert a government shutdown, the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives passed a crucial funding bill on Friday. This action defies President-elect Donald Trump's demand to authorize additional trillions in new debt.

The bill, slated to extend government funding until March 14, aims to provide $100 billion for disaster-affected states and $10 billion for farmers. However, it does not address the controversial debt ceiling issue that Trump has pushed for before his inauguration on January 20.

Despite potential benefits, a government shutdown looms if the Democratic-controlled Senate does not approve the legislation. A shutdown could disrupt key functions and economic activities, particularly affecting law enforcement and airlines. The bill mirrors a previous bipartisan effort, heavily criticized by Trump and his business advisor Elon Musk for including unrelated provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024