House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to avoid a government shutdown, despite President-elect Trump's push for additional debt authorization. The legislation, which extends funding until March, provides billions for disaster relief, but omits a debt ceiling hike. Senate approval is required to prevent disruptions.
In a significant move to avert a government shutdown, the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives passed a crucial funding bill on Friday. This action defies President-elect Donald Trump's demand to authorize additional trillions in new debt.
The bill, slated to extend government funding until March 14, aims to provide $100 billion for disaster-affected states and $10 billion for farmers. However, it does not address the controversial debt ceiling issue that Trump has pushed for before his inauguration on January 20.
Despite potential benefits, a government shutdown looms if the Democratic-controlled Senate does not approve the legislation. A shutdown could disrupt key functions and economic activities, particularly affecting law enforcement and airlines. The bill mirrors a previous bipartisan effort, heavily criticized by Trump and his business advisor Elon Musk for including unrelated provisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nigeria's Senate seeks to criminalise corn exports to tackle hunger
Trump's Controversial Nominees Face Senate Scrutiny
Controversial Nominees: Hegseth and Gabbard Face Senate Scrutiny
Lara Trump: Considering Senate Seat After RNC Success
Zimbabwe Moves to Abolish Death Penalty After Senate Approval