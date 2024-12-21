Left Menu

Political Rivals Exchange Cordial Birthday Greetings in Andhra Pradesh

On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu wished his political rival, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a happy 52nd birthday, expressing hopes for his good health and longevity. Tensions between their parties remain high following the TDP-led alliance's victory in the May 2024 Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-12-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 11:32 IST
In an unlikely display of cordiality amid fierce political competition, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended birthday wishes to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday. On the occasion of Reddy's 52nd birthday, Naidu took to the social media platform X to convey his greetings.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has been a prominent political figure in the southern state since serving as its chief minister from 2019 to 2024, turned 52 this weekend. Naidu's message expressed hopes for Reddy's good health and longevity, highlighting a brief moment of civility between the two adversaries.

The political landscape of Andhra Pradesh remains tense following the recent Assembly elections in May 2024, where the TDP-led alliance, under Naidu's leadership, unseated the YSRCP. Despite the rivalry, Naidu's gesture marked a temporary pause in their political clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

