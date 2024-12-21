Political Rivals Exchange Cordial Birthday Greetings in Andhra Pradesh

In an unlikely display of cordiality amid fierce political competition, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended birthday wishes to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday. On the occasion of Reddy's 52nd birthday, Naidu took to the social media platform X to convey his greetings.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has been a prominent political figure in the southern state since serving as its chief minister from 2019 to 2024, turned 52 this weekend. Naidu's message expressed hopes for Reddy's good health and longevity, highlighting a brief moment of civility between the two adversaries.

The political landscape of Andhra Pradesh remains tense following the recent Assembly elections in May 2024, where the TDP-led alliance, under Naidu's leadership, unseated the YSRCP. Despite the rivalry, Naidu's gesture marked a temporary pause in their political clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)