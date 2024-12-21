Left Menu

Farewell to a Political Giant: Om Prakash Chautala's Legacy

Leaders and citizens mourn the passing of Om Prakash Chautala, a prominent Jat leader and former five-time chief minister of Haryana. A state funeral is scheduled in Teja Khera village, as mourners including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and other political figures pay their respects.

The political landscape of Haryana witnessed a significant moment on Saturday, as Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and other top leaders gathered to pay homage to Om Prakash Chautala, a towering Jat leader and five-time chief minister. His demise at the age of 89 marked the end of an era in state's politics.

Chautala's state funeral is to be held in his native Teja Khera village, with his body adorned in the Indian Tricolour and garlands, a mark of respect and honor for his contributions. Visiting dignitaries included a range of influential political figures, highlighting Chautala's impact and reach.

The Haryana government, in honor of Chautala's legacy, declared a three-day state mourning and a public holiday on Saturday. His passing gathered a significant number of citizens and leaders alike, uniting in a moment of collective grief and commemoration.

