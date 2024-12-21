Left Menu

Maharashtra Ministry Portfolio Allocation Set to Unveil

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the allocation of portfolios within his ministry will occur soon, following the state's successful election results. Despite the assembly polls concluding, the Mahayuti government has yet to finalize ministerial roles. The coalition achieved a significant victory, winning 230 out of 288 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 21-12-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Saturday that the allocation of portfolios within his ministry would either take place later that day or by Sunday. This announcement came during a press conference concluding the week-long winter session of the Maharashtra legislature.

Fadnavis stated, "Portfolio distribution can take place by tonight or tomorrow morning," signaling imminent official assignments. Earlier, Minister Bharat Gogawale had hinted at the portfolio allocation for the Mahayuti government expected to materialize soon.

Although Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar were sworn in on December 5, and 39 ministers inducted before the Winter Session, the Mahayuti government has yet to finalize the ministerial portfolios. The coalition, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party, won a landslide victory in the latest assembly polls by securing 230 out of 288 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

