Kurdish Factions Struggle in the Shifting Syrian Power Landscape
Syria's Kurdish factions are facing increasing challenges as Turkish-backed groups mobilize against them following the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham's surge into Damascus. The geopolitical shift may enhance Turkey's influence in the region, impacting U.S. policy towards Kurdish-led forces that played a pivotal role in countering Islamic State.
Kurdish factions in Syria are experiencing mounting pressure amid escalating tensions with Turkish-backed groups. This comes in the wake of the Islamist group's recent incursion into Damascus, which has disrupted the region's power dynamics and raised concerns about future U.S. policy concerning its Kurdish allies.
The Syrian conflict has provided Kurds with an unexpected opportunity, securing significant territorial gains. However, the current political landscape poses a substantial threat to their autonomy as Ankara seeks to mitigate what it perceives as a national security threat from these Kurdish factions.
The recent developments have sparked renewed fighting in northern Syria as Turkey-backed forces, including the Syrian National Army, advance against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. Turkey's influence over regional factions is set to grow amid warming ties with the new Damascus leadership, complicating matters for Kurdish groups.
