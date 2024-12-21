Left Menu

Kejriwal, Yadav Slam BJP Government for GST Hike on Old Vehicles

Arvind Kejriwal and Akhilesh Yadav criticize the BJP-led central government for raising GST on old vehicles from 12% to 18%. They accuse the government of favoring the rich and causing inflation, while creating confusion and uncertainty among middle-class citizens and businesses.

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have expressed strong criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government, following its decision to increase the GST rate on old vehicles from 12% to 18%.

The leaders have accused the Union Government of prioritizing the interests of the affluent class over the needs of middle-class citizens. Kejriwal highlighted that this step by the government 'crushes' the dreams of ordinary families who often find purchasing a vehicle an essential yet challenging investment.

Yadav further criticized the GST hikes, likening them to a 'snake and ladder' game that fosters uncertainty and confusion. He suggested that this chaotic environment is being deliberately perpetuated to exploit small traders and shopkeepers, allowing corrupt elements to take advantage. Yadav alleged this strategy benefits the BJP's supporters financially.

