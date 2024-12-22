Left Menu

Trump Nominates Tilman Fertitta as Ambassador to Italy

Donald Trump has announced his intention to nominate Tilman Fertitta, billionaire owner of the Houston Rockets, as his administration's ambassador to Italy. Fertitta, a successful businessman and philanthropist, chairs Landry's, a large enterprise managing restaurants, hotels, and casinos across the United States.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced on Saturday his decision to nominate Tilman Fertitta, billionaire owner of the Houston Rockets basketball team, as the next ambassador to Italy in his administration.

Fertitta is recognized as the chairman and owner of Landry's, a vast enterprise that operates numerous restaurants, hotels, and casinos throughout the United States.

In a statement on his Truth Social platform, Trump praised the 67-year-old Texas native as an "accomplished businessman" and a philanthropist, highlighting Fertitta's notable contributions in the business world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

