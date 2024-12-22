Left Menu

NDA Reaffirms Nitish Kumar's Leadership for 2025 Bihar Elections

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary confirmed that the NDA will contest the Bihar assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dismissing speculation of a strategy change. Elections for Bihar's 243-member assembly are slated for late 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 15:44 IST
  • India

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has confirmed that the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in 2025 will be contested under the well-established leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary during a press conference on Sunday.

Choudhary sought to dispel recent speculation that the NDA might reconsider its leadership strategy ahead of the polls. This speculation was fueled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah's cryptic response in a recent interview, where he suggested that the decision could be revisited, prompting talk of potential changes.

Despite the conjecture, Choudhary reaffirmed the alliance's confidence in Kumar, emphasizing that the NDA has consistently fought previous elections with Kumar as its chief ministerial face, and will continue to do so in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

