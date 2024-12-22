Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Maharashtra Visit Amidst Parbhani Violence

Rahul Gandhi plans a visit to Parbhani, Maharashtra, to meet families affected by recent violence. The incident involved vandalism of a Constitution replica in the city. State BJP criticizes his visit as 'drama,' while Chief Minister Fadnavis defends police actions, announcing a judicial probe into the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 16:14 IST
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is set to visit Parbhani, Maharashtra, on Monday to meet the families of two individuals who died following violence in the city earlier this month.

The state BJP has dismissed Gandhi's visit, labeling it a 'drama.' The violence erupted in Parbhani when a glass-enclosed replica of the Constitution near Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue was vandalized on December 10.

According to Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, Gandhi is expected to meet the families of Ambedkarites Somnath Suryavanshi, who died in police custody, and Vijay Wakode, who died during the protest. Allegations suggest Suryavanshi was killed in custody, but Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis insists he was not tortured, and CCTV footage supports this. A judicial probe into the violence is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

