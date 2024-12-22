Left Menu

Delhi's Empowerment Schemes: AAP's Promise of Financial Support for Women and Seniors

Arvind Kejriwal announces the launch of Delhi government schemes that provide monthly financial assistance to women and senior citizens, aiming to empower them economically. Registration begins Monday, with AAP volunteers assisting beneficiaries at home. Despite political backlash, AAP's initiatives target educational support and healthcare for eligible residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 17:08 IST
In a significant move to empower women and senior citizens in Delhi, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal announced the commencement of registration for government schemes offering monthly financial aid. The initiatives aim to bolster economic support for women and ensure free healthcare for the elderly, with registration starting on Monday.

The schemes, Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana, promise Rs 2,100 for women over 18 years and free medical treatment for individuals above 60, respectively. Kejriwal stated that AAP volunteers would facilitate the registration process door-to-door, eliminating the need for beneficiaries to travel.

Critics, however, describe the move as a hollow promise, accusing Kejriwal of making similar unfulfilled commitments in previous elections. With Delhi's assembly elections approaching, the ruling party aims for a third-straight victory, while opposition parties argue that such schemes are deceitful election tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

