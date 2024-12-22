Delhi's Empowerment Schemes: AAP's Promise of Financial Support for Women and Seniors

In a significant move to empower women and senior citizens in Delhi, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal announced the commencement of registration for government schemes offering monthly financial aid. The initiatives aim to bolster economic support for women and ensure free healthcare for the elderly, with registration starting on Monday.

The schemes, Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana, promise Rs 2,100 for women over 18 years and free medical treatment for individuals above 60, respectively. Kejriwal stated that AAP volunteers would facilitate the registration process door-to-door, eliminating the need for beneficiaries to travel.

Critics, however, describe the move as a hollow promise, accusing Kejriwal of making similar unfulfilled commitments in previous elections. With Delhi's assembly elections approaching, the ruling party aims for a third-straight victory, while opposition parties argue that such schemes are deceitful election tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)