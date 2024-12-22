National Conference Denies BJP Tie-Up Rumors

The National Conference has dismissed claims of potential collaboration with the BJP-led NDA as unfounded, branding them as deceptive efforts by misguided journalists.

Party spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq clarified that the speculations of an alliance for Jammu and Kashmir's statehood restoration are based on lies without any substantiating evidence.

Sadiq insisted that National Conference leader Omar Abdullah did meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah publicly, discrediting allegations of secret negotiations and cautioning the media outlet of legal repercussions if retraction and apologies are not forthcoming.

