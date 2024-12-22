Left Menu

National Conference Denies BJP Tie-Up Rumors

The National Conference has firmly denied any intentions to join the BJP-led NDA, rejecting a media report as false and malicious. Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq challenged the unnamed sources to provide evidence of any such meetings, threatening legal action for defamation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-12-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 17:45 IST
The National Conference has dismissed claims of potential collaboration with the BJP-led NDA as unfounded, branding them as deceptive efforts by misguided journalists.

Party spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq clarified that the speculations of an alliance for Jammu and Kashmir's statehood restoration are based on lies without any substantiating evidence.

Sadiq insisted that National Conference leader Omar Abdullah did meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah publicly, discrediting allegations of secret negotiations and cautioning the media outlet of legal repercussions if retraction and apologies are not forthcoming.

