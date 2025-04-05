Chhattisgarh's Double-Engine Triumph: Amit Shah's Resolve Against Naxalism
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai lauds Home Minister Amit Shah's commitment to eradicating Naxalism. At the Bastar Pandum closing ceremony, Sai highlights the region's progress. The event, capturing global attention, signifies hope as the sound of school bells replaces bullets in conflict areas.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday voiced his optimism about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's dedication to eliminating Naxalism across India, appreciating the 'double-engine' government benefitting the state. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Bastar Pandum event in Dantewada, Sai emphasized the developmental strides taken by Bastar's youth, inspired by successful events like Bastar Pandum and the Bastar Olympics.
Sai highlighted the transformation of the region, noting the shift from the sound of gunfire to school bells. 'Today marks the 8th day of Navratri; we've sought the blessings of Danteshwari Mata. Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed his commitment to ending Naxalism by March 31, 2026. Chhattisgarh is fortunate with a double-engine government, and Amit Shah's pledge is supported by our soldiers' valor leading us to successes,' he stated.
Moreover, Sai remarked on the rich potential of the forests like Abujhmad, anticipating future tourism, and shared his delight over the participation of around 27,000 artists from six states in the 45-day Bastar Pandum event. Over 100,000 participants in the Bastar Olympics further demonstrate the youth's developmental aspirations. Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma underscored the achievement of the event, being recognized in the Golden Book of World Records for its diversity and scale.
'Entering the Golden Book of World Records is a notable accomplishment for Bastar and Chhattisgarh,' Sharma remarked. Union Home Minister Amit Shah's presence at the ceremony added to its prominence.
Also present at the occasion were Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, Cabinet Ministers Kedar Kashyap, Ramvichar Netam, and BJP State President Kiran Singh Dev.
