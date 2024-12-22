Left Menu

Diplomacy in the Kremlin: Slovakia's Stand

Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, held talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This rare EU leader visit focused on international affairs and natural gas deliveries. Such interactions with Putin have become scarce following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with past visits drawing criticism.

In a significant diplomatic event, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, at the Kremlin this past Sunday. The meeting marked a rare visit by an EU leader to Moscow since the onset of the Ukraine conflict.

The discussions between the two leaders, confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, revolved around the pressing 'international situation' and issues related to Russian natural gas deliveries. Fico's visit underscores ongoing geopolitical tensions and energy dependance between Russia and European Union nations.

Following the controversial visit of Hungary's PM Viktor Orban in July, which drew criticism from both Kyiv and other European leaders, Fico's interactions highlight the complex dynamics within the EU regarding diplomatic engagement with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

