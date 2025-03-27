Zelenskiy Urges U.S. to Stand Firm Against Kremlin Narratives

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged the United States and its Western allies to maintain a strong stance against Russian demands, amidst Ukraine's ongoing conflict with the Kremlin. He expressed concerns about recent pro-Kremlin remarks from Washington, suggesting they weaken U.S. pressure on Russia and hinder potential peace negotiations in Europe's largest conflict since World War Two.

In a discussion with European journalists before a European leaders' meeting, Zelenskiy highlighted the need for continued U.S. aid and intelligence sharing. However, he noted that Russia is placing fresh demands on ceasefire implementation in the Black Sea and regarding energy sanctions, primarily to ease existing pressures on Moscow.

Zelenskiy criticized specific U.S. representatives, notably Steve Witkoff, for echoing Kremlin narratives, emphasizing that such rhetoric could soften America's stance on Russia. He closed by reaffirming Ukraine's commitment to revealing truths about the war and urged the U.S. to mirror Ukraine's resilience in countering Russian narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)