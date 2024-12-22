Left Menu

Slovak Prime Minister's Moscow Visit Sparks Controversy

Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, made a rare visit to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Discussions centered around the international situation and natural gas deliveries. Fico's pro-Russia stance contrasts with other European leaders, causing friction, especially regarding military aid to Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-12-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 23:37 IST
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a notable diplomatic development, Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, visited Moscow to engage in direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday. This meeting, set in the Kremlin, marks a rare occasion for an EU leader's visit to Russia since the conflict in Ukraine began in early 2022.

The Kremlin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, confirmed that the primary focus of the discussions would revolve around the current international climate and the logistics of Russian natural gas deliveries. Fico's approach to Russia's ongoing military actions has significantly diverged from that of many of his European counterparts.

The Slovak Prime Minister returned to office on a platform supporting pro-Russia policies, ending military aid to Ukraine, opposing EU sanctions, and intending to prevent Ukraine's NATO membership. His willingness to appear on Russian state television further underscores his stance amidst European tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

