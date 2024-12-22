In a notable diplomatic development, Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, visited Moscow to engage in direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday. This meeting, set in the Kremlin, marks a rare occasion for an EU leader's visit to Russia since the conflict in Ukraine began in early 2022.

The Kremlin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, confirmed that the primary focus of the discussions would revolve around the current international climate and the logistics of Russian natural gas deliveries. Fico's approach to Russia's ongoing military actions has significantly diverged from that of many of his European counterparts.

The Slovak Prime Minister returned to office on a platform supporting pro-Russia policies, ending military aid to Ukraine, opposing EU sanctions, and intending to prevent Ukraine's NATO membership. His willingness to appear on Russian state television further underscores his stance amidst European tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)