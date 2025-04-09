Left Menu

Chinese Nationals Captured in Ukraine Conflict

The Kremlin refrains from commenting on Ukrainian President Zelenskiy's claim that two Chinese nationals fighting for Russia have been captured by Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated his inability to comment on the matter.

The Kremlin has chosen not to respond to a claim made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy regarding the capture of two Chinese men fighting alongside Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated he was unable to provide any comments on the situation when addressing reporters.

This development adds yet another layer of complexity to the ongoing conflict, raising questions about foreign involvement in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

