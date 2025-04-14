Deadly Missile Strike in Sumy Escalates Ukraine Conflict

In a tragic escalation of the Ukraine conflict, two Russian missiles struck the city of Sumy, killing 34 people and injuring 117 others. This attack is the deadliest on Ukraine this year, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to demand a strong international response against Moscow.

On social media, Zelenskiy condemned the strike, which occurred on Palm Sunday, saying that such actions could only be carried out by 'scoundrels.' Eyewitnesses described scenes of destruction, with bodies lying in the streets and wreckage of cars and a bus. Concerns were raised about the timing, suggesting it aimed to maximize civilian casualties.

The international community, including leaders from Germany, Britain, and Italy, has condemned the attack. Amid ongoing peace talks under Trump's administration, the strike underscores the fragility of international efforts to mediate the conflict, as doubts linger about the effectiveness of diplomatic negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)