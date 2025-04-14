Left Menu

Deadly Missile Strike in Sumy Escalates Ukraine Conflict

A deadly missile strike in Sumy, Ukraine, by Russian forces killed 34 and injured 117, raising international condemnation and calls for action. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy demanded a strong global response, calling the attack terrorism. The incident heightens tensions as peace talks remain stalled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 07:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 07:21 IST
Deadly Missile Strike in Sumy Escalates Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic escalation of the Ukraine conflict, two Russian missiles struck the city of Sumy, killing 34 people and injuring 117 others. This attack is the deadliest on Ukraine this year, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to demand a strong international response against Moscow.

On social media, Zelenskiy condemned the strike, which occurred on Palm Sunday, saying that such actions could only be carried out by 'scoundrels.' Eyewitnesses described scenes of destruction, with bodies lying in the streets and wreckage of cars and a bus. Concerns were raised about the timing, suggesting it aimed to maximize civilian casualties.

The international community, including leaders from Germany, Britain, and Italy, has condemned the attack. Amid ongoing peace talks under Trump's administration, the strike underscores the fragility of international efforts to mediate the conflict, as doubts linger about the effectiveness of diplomatic negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025