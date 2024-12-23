Tribute to Charan Singh: A Legacy of Service for the Poor and Farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to former Prime Minister Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, lauding him as a steadfast advocate for the poor and farmers.

Speaking via X, Modi expressed that Singh's devotion to public service remains a guiding light for all.

Charan Singh, born in 1902 in western Uttar Pradesh to a Jat family, emerged as a key political figure in north India, especially known for his anti-Congress politics after departing from the Congress party. He also held the office of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. This year, the Modi government honored him with the Bharat Ratna, acknowledging his significant public contributions.

Continuing the family's political legacy, his grandson Jayant Singh currently serves as a minister in the BJP-led NDA government.

(With inputs from agencies.)