Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes BJP Over GST on Exam Forms

Congresswoman Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack against the BJP, alleging that the government's decision to levy a 18% GST on examination forms has placed a financial strain on families.

Highlighting an example from the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute in Sultanpur, she pointed out the burdensome tax, calling it an additional source of income for the government from dreams of aspiring candidates whose parents save diligently.

Further critiquing the BJP, Gandhi underscored issues such as job scarcity for the youth and potential wastage of funds if exam papers get leaked due to corrupt practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)