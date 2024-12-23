Left Menu

Tensions Over Russian Gas Supply: A Complex European Dilemma

The ongoing complexities involving European countries purchasing Russian gas have been highlighted after talks between President Vladimir Putin and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. Amidst strained Ukraine relations, Slovakia's reliance on Russian gas remains uncertain as the transit agreement between Russia and Ukraine nears expiration, complicating energy provisions.

Updated: 23-12-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:05 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

In a high-stakes development, the Kremlin on Monday expressed the complexity surrounding European nations' reliance on Russian gas supply. This follows discussions between President Vladimir Putin and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refrained from commenting further on the bilateral talks, which also considered the ongoing Ukraine conflict's impact on energy agreements. President Putin reassured Slovakia of continued gas supply, despite practical challenges as the gas transit deal with Ukraine teeters on expiration.

The negotiation outlook remains uncertain, with Ukraine unwilling to extend the agreement and President Zelenskiy's stipulation that payment to Russia be withheld until post-conflict. The urgency for European economies to maintain gas flows highlights the intricate geopolitical dynamics at play, demanding focused attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

