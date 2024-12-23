Empowering India's Youth: A New Era of Government Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that his administration has offered nearly 10 lakh permanent government jobs in a record span of the past year and a half. This announcement was made during a virtual address at the Rozgar Mela, where over 71,000 appointment letters were handed out.

Modi highlighted the central role of youth in his government's policies, emphasizing the mission-mode approach to recruitment and empowering initiatives like 'Rozgar Melas'. A key focus is on transparency and female empowerment, evidenced by policies such as 26-week maternity leave.

Further, Modi noted India is the world's fifth-largest economy and a leader in start-ups, renewable energy, and more. His administration aims to maximize the potential of its youth to ensure a developed nation by 2047, showcasing India as a transformative force in various sectors.

