Bangladesh Seeks Extradition of Exiled Leader Sheikh Hasina

The interim government of Bangladesh announced on Monday that it has officially requested India to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina back to Dhaka. The 77-year-old has resided in India since August 5, fleeing amidst protests that resulted in the collapse of her 16-year rule.

The Bangladesh-based International Crimes Tribunal has issued arrest warrants for Hasina as well as several former Cabinet ministers and officials for their alleged involvement in 'crimes against humanity and genocide.' According to Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain, a diplomatic note has been sent to facilitate Hasina's judicial process back home.

Efforts to secure Hasina's return under existing extradition treaties with New Delhi have been underway, stated Home Advisor Jahangir Alam. Meanwhile, Hasina has accused the interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, of genocide and criticized their handling of minority rights since her absence.

