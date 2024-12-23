Left Menu

Bangladesh Seeks Extradition of Exiled Leader Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh's interim government has requested India to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, living in exile since protests deposed her regime. Arrest warrants citing 'crimes against humanity' have been issued. Officials claim existing treaties permit her extradition, while tension between the nations mounts over her political statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 23-12-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 16:27 IST
Bangladesh Seeks Extradition of Exiled Leader Sheikh Hasina
Sheikh Hasina
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The interim government of Bangladesh announced on Monday that it has officially requested India to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina back to Dhaka. The 77-year-old has resided in India since August 5, fleeing amidst protests that resulted in the collapse of her 16-year rule.

The Bangladesh-based International Crimes Tribunal has issued arrest warrants for Hasina as well as several former Cabinet ministers and officials for their alleged involvement in 'crimes against humanity and genocide.' According to Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain, a diplomatic note has been sent to facilitate Hasina's judicial process back home.

Efforts to secure Hasina's return under existing extradition treaties with New Delhi have been underway, stated Home Advisor Jahangir Alam. Meanwhile, Hasina has accused the interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, of genocide and criticized their handling of minority rights since her absence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024