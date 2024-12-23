Delhi Government Unveils Ambitious Welfare Schemes Ahead of 2025 Elections

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), unveiled a range of welfare schemes aimed at benefitting senior citizens and women in Delhi as part of the Sanjeevani Yojana. He announced that people aged 60 and above would receive free medical treatment funded by the Delhi government, regardless of whether they choose public or private healthcare facilities. This initiative has begun registration in the Jangpura assembly constituency, where former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will represent the AAP in the upcoming assembly polls.

Kejriwal highlighted the pressing need for such programs amid Delhi's estimated 20-25 lakh senior citizens. He also noted the successful registration of 2.5 lakh women for the Mahila Samman Yojana, which provides a monthly allowance of Rs 2,100 to women living in Delhi. Kejriwal emphasized that these schemes have the potential to be transformative for residents, especially as the city approaches the 2025 elections.

However, the opposition BJP has sharply criticized these new promises. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla questioned AAP's decade-long governance, pointing to unmet commitments such as reducing pollution and cleaning the Yamuna. Poonawalla accused AAP of making election-centric promises without substantial progress. Despite these challenges, AAP, which dominated the previous assembly elections, is optimistic that these initiatives will bolster their standing in the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)