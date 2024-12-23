Rajasthan Congress Stages Protest: Demands Amit Shah's Apology

The Rajasthan Congress is set to hold a 'Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman March' across all district headquarters, protesting against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial comments on Ambedkar.

Swarnim Chaturvedi, media in-charge of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, stated that the march would be organized by respective District Congress Committees. Congress workers will deliver a memorandum to district collectors for President Droupadi Murmu, appealing for Shah's removal and a public apology.

The opposition has been vocal about demanding Shah's resignation following his remarks during a speech in the Rajya Sabha, where he suggested frequent mention of Ambedkar's name by the opposition parties was for popularity, likening it to invoking divine favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)