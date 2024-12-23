Left Menu

Rajasthan Congress Stages Protest: Demands Amit Shah's Apology

The Rajasthan Congress plans a Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman March to protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar. The march will take place at district headquarters, with a memorandum submitted to the President, demanding Shah's dismissal and apology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-12-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 18:03 IST
Rajasthan Congress Stages Protest: Demands Amit Shah's Apology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Congress is set to hold a 'Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman March' across all district headquarters, protesting against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial comments on Ambedkar.

Swarnim Chaturvedi, media in-charge of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, stated that the march would be organized by respective District Congress Committees. Congress workers will deliver a memorandum to district collectors for President Droupadi Murmu, appealing for Shah's removal and a public apology.

The opposition has been vocal about demanding Shah's resignation following his remarks during a speech in the Rajya Sabha, where he suggested frequent mention of Ambedkar's name by the opposition parties was for popularity, likening it to invoking divine favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024