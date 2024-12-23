A Delicate Balance: Syrian Christians Navigate New Islamist Rule

With Christians in Syria under new Islamist rule, church leaders are urging reduced Christmas celebrations despite assurances of religious freedom from the ruling Islamists.

Tensions remain high amid attacks on Christian sites such as the Greek Orthodox church in Hama, underscoring deep mistrust rooted in past conflicts and emerging threats.

Efforts by Islamist leaders to assure safety for all religious communities are met with skepticism from Christians, recalling the trauma of prior governance and fearing the persistence of hostile ideologies.

