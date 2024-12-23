Left Menu

A Delicate Balance: Syrian Christians Navigate New Islamist Rule

In Syria, Christian communities face challenges under new Islamist rule, with leaders urging modest celebrations amid ongoing fears. Despite assurances of safety, incidents like the attack on a Greek Orthodox Church amplify distrust. Many remember past traumas, as skepticism persists about the new regime's intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 18:52 IST
With Christians in Syria under new Islamist rule, church leaders are urging reduced Christmas celebrations despite assurances of religious freedom from the ruling Islamists.

Tensions remain high amid attacks on Christian sites such as the Greek Orthodox church in Hama, underscoring deep mistrust rooted in past conflicts and emerging threats.

Efforts by Islamist leaders to assure safety for all religious communities are met with skepticism from Christians, recalling the trauma of prior governance and fearing the persistence of hostile ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

