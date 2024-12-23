Congress Demands Action Over Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar
Congress accused BJP's allies TDP and JD(U) of remaining silent over Amit Shah's remarks on B. R. Ambedkar. Supriya Shrinate demanded Shah's apology and resignation, alleging a failure on the BJP-led NDA's diplomatic front and accusing them of politicizing the issue of attacks on minorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:18 IST
- Country:
- India
On Monday, the Congress criticized the silence of BJP's allies TDP and JD(U) regarding Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial statements about B. R. Ambedkar.
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate demanded Shah's apology and resignation from the cabinet, alleging his remarks were disrespectful to Ambedkar.
Shrinate further claimed that the BJP-led NDA government has failed diplomatically on the issue of minority attacks in Bangladesh.
