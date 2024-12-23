Congress Demands Action Over Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar

On Monday, the Congress criticized the silence of BJP's allies TDP and JD(U) regarding Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial statements about B. R. Ambedkar.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate demanded Shah's apology and resignation from the cabinet, alleging his remarks were disrespectful to Ambedkar.

Shrinate further claimed that the BJP-led NDA government has failed diplomatically on the issue of minority attacks in Bangladesh.

