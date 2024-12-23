Canal Controversy: Sheinbaum Defends Panama

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has thrown her support behind Panama following a controversial statement by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. The heated remarks came during a rally in Arizona, where Trump questioned Panama's fees for the use of the Panama Canal.

Trump's contentious declaration included a social media post depicting an American flag over the canal, captioned: "Welcome to the United States Canal!" This sparked a diplomatic stir and an immediate response from Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino.

In a firm statement, President Mulino reiterated Panama's sovereignty over the canal, emphasizing that "every square meter" of the crucial waterway remains under Panamanian control. He voiced his country's unyielding stance on the matter following Trump's unusual assertion of potentially reclaiming the territory for the U.S.

