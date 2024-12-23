Youth Employment Boost: BJP's Job Fair Initiative in Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a youth employment fair in Delhi, offering job opportunities specifically targeting slumdwellers. Around 4,000 young registrants are expected to benefit, with 1,445 placements anticipated shortly, according to party officials.

Virendra Sachdeva, BJP's Delhi chief, emphasized the employment initiative under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, showcasing efforts to provide jobs for 71,000 youngsters nationwide. Sachdeva criticized the AAP government, accusing it of neglecting promises to slumdwellers, while highlighting the BJP's continued engagement with slum clusters.

Plans to distribute 1,600 flats under a central government scheme were announced, contrasting the BJP's service delivery track record with alleged failures by the AAP administration, as noted by South Delhi MP, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

(With inputs from agencies.)