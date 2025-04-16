Karnataka's Bold Moves: Job Fairs and Political Battles

In a decisive move to combat unemployment, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized his government's dedication to organizing job fairs statewide. During a speech at Kalaburgi's divisional-level job fair, the Chief Minister stressed ongoing efforts to enhance employment opportunities for the state's youth.

Siddaramaiah announced ongoing job fairs in Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Hubballi, and Dharwad, highlighting the launch of the Youth Fund Scheme as a robust measure against unemployment. Responding to Channagiri MLA's call for Lingayat legislators' resignation over the caste census, he confirmed a special cabinet meeting for April 17 to deliberate on the socio-economic survey issues.

Addressing political controversies, Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of exploiting investigative agencies for political vendettas against the Congress, notably in the National Herald case involving Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. Nationwide protests erupted following charge sheets against these leaders, with the Congress rallying against perceived political persecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)