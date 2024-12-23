Left Menu

Qatar and Jordan Pledge Support Amid New Syrian Leadership

Qatar plans to invest in Syria's energy sector and ports, as diplomatic relations strengthen following the toppling of Bashar al-Assad's regime. Jordan pledges reconstruction aid, focusing on drug and weapon smuggling control. The new Syrian leadership seeks to enhance regional ties and economic recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:57 IST
Qatar and Jordan Pledge Support Amid New Syrian Leadership
Qatar has shown its commitment to investing in Syria's energy sector and ports, marking a significant development in the region's diplomatic landscape. The announcement came after a meeting between de facto Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa and Qatari officials in Damascus.

In a similar vein, Jordan's Foreign Minister, Ayman al-Safadi, has become the first Arab foreign minister to visit the Syrian capital since Bashar al-Assad was overthrown by the Islamist-led Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. Safadi expressed Jordan's readiness to aid Syria in rebuilding efforts, broadening the new regime's diplomatic reach.

This political shift has disrupted Middle East geopolitics, reducing Iran's influence while allowing other states, like Turkey, to establish new alliances with Syria. The focus remains on reducing sanctions, countering regional threats, and supporting Syria's reconstruction phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

