Trump Renews Greenland Acquisition Ambitions Amid International Controversy

Donald Trump is reigniting his interest in acquiring Greenland for the US, a move that has sparked disputes with allied nations even before his second term begins. He suggested annexing Canada and regaining control of the Panama Canal, prompting strong reactions from leaders worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:04 IST
Donald Trump

Donald Trump is once again setting his sights on Greenland, renewing calls for its acquisition by the United States. This move adds to the growing list of international tensions, as Trump continues to stir controversy with allied nations ahead of his presidential inauguration on January 20.

In a recent announcement, Trump highlighted the strategic importance of Greenland, asserting that US ownership is a necessity for national security. This comes alongside his provocative statements regarding the potential annexation of Canada and re-establishing control over the Panama Canal, further fueling international discord.

World leaders have responded strongly to Trump's assertions. Greenland's government firmly rejected the idea of selling the island, while Panama's president rebuffed Trump's claims regarding the canal. Despite this, Trump remains undeterred, continuing to express bold ambitions on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

