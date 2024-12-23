Rajnath Singh's Three-Day Lucknow Visit: A Tribute to Vajpayee and More

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commenced his three-day visit to Lucknow on Monday, welcomed by party officials and local dignitaries. Singh's visit is focused on commemorating the legacy of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee through a series of events.

Upon arrival, Singh met with Praveen Garg, the newly appointed general secretary of the Asia Vovinam Association, and offered his congratulations following Garg's successful election during the 5th Asian Championship in Bali, Indonesia.

Singh's itinerary includes participating in the Atal Yuva Maha Kumbh in honor of Vajpayee's birth centenary, inaugurating the Atal Health Fair, and unveiling statues of Vajpayee, all of which reflect on the former prime minister's contributions and emphasize the theme of good governance.

