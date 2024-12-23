Left Menu

Rajnath Singh's Three-Day Lucknow Visit: A Tribute to Vajpayee and More

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is on a three-day visit to Lucknow, engaging in various activities honoring former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Events include a youth gathering, health fair inauguration, poetry recital, and statue unveilings, emphasizing good governance and Vajpayee's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:47 IST
Rajnath Singh's Three-Day Lucknow Visit: A Tribute to Vajpayee and More
Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commenced his three-day visit to Lucknow on Monday, welcomed by party officials and local dignitaries. Singh's visit is focused on commemorating the legacy of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee through a series of events.

Upon arrival, Singh met with Praveen Garg, the newly appointed general secretary of the Asia Vovinam Association, and offered his congratulations following Garg's successful election during the 5th Asian Championship in Bali, Indonesia.

Singh's itinerary includes participating in the Atal Yuva Maha Kumbh in honor of Vajpayee's birth centenary, inaugurating the Atal Health Fair, and unveiling statues of Vajpayee, all of which reflect on the former prime minister's contributions and emphasize the theme of good governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024