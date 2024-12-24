Democracy's Resilience in 2025: A Global Perspective

As 2025 approaches, democracy, though battered, stands firm. Key elections across continents have tested its resilience, with countries like the U.S., Mexico, and South Korea witnessing both turmoil and triumph.

In the United States, Donald Trump reclaimed the presidency amid a year fraught with violence, yet transitions remain peaceful. Mexico saw a historic election marked by violence, ultimately electing its first female president, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Around the world, autocracies tighten their grip, with sham elections in Russia, Iran, and Venezuela. However, democracy's resilience is evident as the world braces for a year of critical choices and challenges.

