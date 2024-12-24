Left Menu

Democracy's Resilience in 2025: A Global Perspective

Amid a challenging global landscape in 2025, democracy, though bruised, remains resilient. Key elections across continents demonstrated an orderly power transfer despite violence, with notable outcomes in the U.S., Mexico, South Korea, and Europe. Autocracies, however, increased in repression, highlighting the ongoing struggle between democratic ideals and authoritarian regimes.

Updated: 24-12-2024 06:33 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 06:33 IST
Democracy's Resilience in 2025: A Global Perspective
As 2025 approaches, democracy, though battered, stands firm. Key elections across continents have tested its resilience, with countries like the U.S., Mexico, and South Korea witnessing both turmoil and triumph.

In the United States, Donald Trump reclaimed the presidency amid a year fraught with violence, yet transitions remain peaceful. Mexico saw a historic election marked by violence, ultimately electing its first female president, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Around the world, autocracies tighten their grip, with sham elections in Russia, Iran, and Venezuela. However, democracy's resilience is evident as the world braces for a year of critical choices and challenges.

