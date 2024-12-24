Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Kittiratt's Central Bank Nomination

Kittiratt na Ranong's nomination as chair of Thailand's central bank board has faced opposition due to concerns over his qualifications and political neutrality. The advisory council has yet to decide, and his appointment is pending cabinet approval amidst significant criticism from economists and political figures.

Kittiratt na Ranong's nomination for the chair of Thailand's central bank has stirred significant controversy. The state's advisory council has questioned his qualifications due to his recent role as a government advisor, raising concerns about maintaining political neutrality at the central bank.

The nomination, which continues to await cabinet approval, has drawn criticism from a broad coalition of economists and former central bank chiefs. They fear political influence could undermine the independence of the institution, a concern that aligns with the advisory council's hesitations, as reported by local media.

If the advisory council ultimately deems Kittiratt unqualified, the government will need to nominate a new candidate quickly. Current Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira has acknowledged the need for swift action, emphasizing the importance of selecting a neutral and competent chair for the national bank.

