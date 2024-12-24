Left Menu

Chugh Accuses Congress of Disrespecting Ambedkar & Failing the People

BJP's Tarun Chugh criticizes Congress for disrespecting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar before and after Independence, accusing Nehru of opposing Ambedkar's ideologies. He praises BJP for awarding Ambedkar the Bharat Ratna. Chugh also accuses Omar Abdullah's administration of losing public support and neglecting pressing issues in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-12-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 16:25 IST
Chugh Accuses Congress of Disrespecting Ambedkar & Failing the People
Tarun Chugh
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce attack, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh lambasted the Congress on Tuesday, accusing the party of showing continuous disrespect towards Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, both before and after India gained Independence.

Chugh pointed to Ambedkar's resignation letter to illustrate the 'biased mentality' of the nation's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who he claims consistently opposed Ambedkar's ideology.

Furthermore, Chugh condemned the administration led by Omar Abdullah, holding it responsible for a decline in public trust by failing to fulfill its promises. He criticized Abdullah's alleged neglect of significant issues like power and water shortages, while accusing him of depriving the marginalized communities of their rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024