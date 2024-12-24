Chugh Accuses Congress of Disrespecting Ambedkar & Failing the People
BJP's Tarun Chugh criticizes Congress for disrespecting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar before and after Independence, accusing Nehru of opposing Ambedkar's ideologies. He praises BJP for awarding Ambedkar the Bharat Ratna. Chugh also accuses Omar Abdullah's administration of losing public support and neglecting pressing issues in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a fierce attack, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh lambasted the Congress on Tuesday, accusing the party of showing continuous disrespect towards Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, both before and after India gained Independence.
Chugh pointed to Ambedkar's resignation letter to illustrate the 'biased mentality' of the nation's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who he claims consistently opposed Ambedkar's ideology.
Furthermore, Chugh condemned the administration led by Omar Abdullah, holding it responsible for a decline in public trust by failing to fulfill its promises. He criticized Abdullah's alleged neglect of significant issues like power and water shortages, while accusing him of depriving the marginalized communities of their rights.
