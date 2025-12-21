Stalin Takes Aim at BJP's Rural Employment Overhaul

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has launched a scathing criticism against the BJP-led Central government, asserting that the DMK's goal is to repeal the new 'G Ram G' legislation. He lambasted the federal government for removing Mahatma Gandhi's name from the rural employment scheme, branding the current regime as 'anti-people.'

The Chief Minister claimed the Centre's move has dismantled the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, which he said had alleviated poverty for millions. Stalin rebuked the removal of Gandhi's name, arguing it undermines the scheme's original objective. He further accused the BJP of disregarding principles of secularism and unity that Gandhi championed.

Citing the lack of parliamentary discussion on the new Bill, Stalin labeled the enactment a 'historic blunder.' He announced state-wide protests set for December 24, criticizing AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for his silence on the issue and his support for various BJP policies. The Chief Minister is determined to garner public support to overturn the legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)