Political Turmoil Over Thai Central Bank Selection

The appointment of Kittiratt na Ranong to a key position at the Bank of Thailand is facing hurdles as doubts arise about his qualifications. A state advisory council reportedly sees him as not politically neutral due to his advisory role with the government in the past year.

The potential selection has sparked widespread opposition from economists, academics, and former central bank heads, who worry about political interference. If approved, Kittiratt would lead the board without direct control over interest rates but could influence the selection of the next governor. Current governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput's term ends in 2025.

The Thai government's insistence on Kittiratt's selection has faced legal review, causing delays. Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira indicated alternative candidates might be necessary if Kittiratt is deemed unsuitable. Kittiratt maintains commitment to national service, despite media controversies surrounding his nomination.

(With inputs from agencies.)