Congress Demands Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks
The Jharkhand Congress organized district-wide marches protesting Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar. Demanding Shah's resignation, Congress leaders submitted a petition to President Droupadi Murmu. Shah condemned Congress for misrepresenting his statements in the Rajya Sabha during a constitutional debate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:13 IST
- Country:
- India
The Jharkhand Congress staged marches across all district headquarters on Tuesday, expressing strong disapproval of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial comments regarding B R Ambedkar.
The 'Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman March' initiated from the Congress headquarters in Ranchi, witnessed party workers carrying banners and chanting slogans demanding Shah's resignation.
State leaders, after the march, submitted a petition to President Droupadi Murmu, voicing objections to Shah's remarks during a constitutional debate, which they consider an affront to the architect of the Indian Constitution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Ambedkar
- protest
- Amit Shah
- remarks
- Jharkhand
- Constitution
- Resignation
- Rajya Sabha
- slogan
Advertisement