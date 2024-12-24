Congress Demands Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks

The Jharkhand Congress staged marches across all district headquarters on Tuesday, expressing strong disapproval of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial comments regarding B R Ambedkar.

The 'Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman March' initiated from the Congress headquarters in Ranchi, witnessed party workers carrying banners and chanting slogans demanding Shah's resignation.

State leaders, after the march, submitted a petition to President Droupadi Murmu, voicing objections to Shah's remarks during a constitutional debate, which they consider an affront to the architect of the Indian Constitution.

