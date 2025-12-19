Dense Fog Alert: Jharkhand Prepares for Low Visibility
Dense fog is expected to impact several districts in Jharkhand over the next few days, with visibility likely ranging between 50 and 200 meters. Caution is advised for early morning travel, as conditions will persist until December 23. Temperatures will remain steady during this period.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:12 IST
- Country:
- India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for dense fog in parts of Jharkhand over the next four days, impacting visibility significantly in certain areas.
Districts such as Palamu, Deoghar, Ranchi, and others are projected to experience visibility levels as low as 50 to 200 meters during early mornings.
Deputy Director Abhishek Anand from the Ranchi Meteorological Centre cautioned that low visibility could affect morning travel, urging residents to be cautious. The current weather pattern is expected to continue through December 23, with temperatures remaining stable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ranchi's Modern Makeover: 'Smart Booths' for Traffic Personnel
Relief in Kashmir: Rising Temperatures and Upcoming Chillai-Kalan
BJYM's Protest Ignites Tensions in Ranchi Over Delayed Scholarships
Jharkhand hosts Eastern Zone School Band competition in Ranchi
9 African migrants died in freezing temperatures near Morocco-Algeria border