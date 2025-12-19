Left Menu

Dense Fog Alert: Jharkhand Prepares for Low Visibility

Dense fog is expected to impact several districts in Jharkhand over the next few days, with visibility likely ranging between 50 and 200 meters. Caution is advised for early morning travel, as conditions will persist until December 23. Temperatures will remain steady during this period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:12 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for dense fog in parts of Jharkhand over the next four days, impacting visibility significantly in certain areas.

Districts such as Palamu, Deoghar, Ranchi, and others are projected to experience visibility levels as low as 50 to 200 meters during early mornings.

Deputy Director Abhishek Anand from the Ranchi Meteorological Centre cautioned that low visibility could affect morning travel, urging residents to be cautious. The current weather pattern is expected to continue through December 23, with temperatures remaining stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

