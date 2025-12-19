Dense Fog Alert: Jharkhand Prepares for Low Visibility

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for dense fog in parts of Jharkhand over the next four days, impacting visibility significantly in certain areas.

Districts such as Palamu, Deoghar, Ranchi, and others are projected to experience visibility levels as low as 50 to 200 meters during early mornings.

Deputy Director Abhishek Anand from the Ranchi Meteorological Centre cautioned that low visibility could affect morning travel, urging residents to be cautious. The current weather pattern is expected to continue through December 23, with temperatures remaining stable.

