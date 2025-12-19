Arrest in Jharkhand: Man Nabbed with Arms Stash

A significant arrest took place in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, as police apprehended a man with a cache of arms and ammunition, authorities reported on Friday.

Seized from Kiran Mahato, 24, were two country-made pistols, 41 live cartridges of 7.65 mm bore, 10 of 9 mm bore, and nine of 8 mm bore, according to police statements.

Previously wanted in a dacoity case from Gua in October, Mahato was detained following an intelligence tip suggesting he intended to deliver the arms to another suspect, Ranu Lohar, near a bus stand in Gua.

(With inputs from agencies.)