Arrest in Jharkhand: Man Nabbed with Arms Stash
Kiran Mahato was arrested in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district with a cache of arms and ammunition. The arrest is linked to a dacoity case involving his uncle and others. Police intercepted Mahato while he attempted to deliver the weapons to an associate named Ranu Lohar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:56 IST
- Country:
- India
A significant arrest took place in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, as police apprehended a man with a cache of arms and ammunition, authorities reported on Friday.
Seized from Kiran Mahato, 24, were two country-made pistols, 41 live cartridges of 7.65 mm bore, 10 of 9 mm bore, and nine of 8 mm bore, according to police statements.
Previously wanted in a dacoity case from Gua in October, Mahato was detained following an intelligence tip suggesting he intended to deliver the arms to another suspect, Ranu Lohar, near a bus stand in Gua.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- arrest
- Jharkhand
- arms
- ammunition
- Kiran Mahato
- dacoity
- police
- Gua
- bus stand
- Ranu Lohar
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Enhance Cyber Safety Awareness for Seniors
Mysterious Death of Police Inspector in Madhya Pradesh Lodge
Delhi Police Officers Ascend to DIG Ranks
Ceremony Honors Telecom Trainees of Delhi and Ladakh Police
Death toll rises to 6 after water tank collapses at factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district: Police.