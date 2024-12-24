Left Menu

Syrian Defence Unification: A New Era Begins

Syria's de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has brokered a deal to unify rebel groups under the Defence Ministry. Murhaf Abu Qasra is appointed as defence minister, as former rebels restructure to maintain order following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, ending decades of rule.

Syria's current leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, secured a landmark agreement with former rebel leaders on Tuesday. The deal aims to merge all factions under the Defence Ministry's banner, as announced by the nation's new administration.

Last week, Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir revealed intentions to reform the ministry using ex-rebel factions and deserters from Bashar al-Assad's forces. Sharaa faces the significant challenge of preventing potential conflicts among the various groups.

The transitional Syrian leadership has named Murhaf Abu Qasra as the Defence Minister. A key insurgency figure, Abu Qasra, assumes his role amid a backdrop of rebels who seized Damascus on December 8, effectively ousting Bashar al-Assad and bringing an end to his family's long-standing dominance after 13 years of civil war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

