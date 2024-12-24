Oath and Allegations: The Hebbalkar-Ravi Showdown at Dharmasthala
Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar accuses BJP's C T Ravi of derogatory remarks and challenges him to take an oath of truth at Dharmasthala. Ravi denies the allegations, and the Karnataka High Court orders his release, citing procedural lapses by police. The incident highlights faith and morality in politics.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar has publicly accused BJP MLC C T Ravi of making derogatory remarks against her during a heated session in the Legislative Council. Asserting her faith, Hebbalkar has challenged Ravi to take an oath of truth at the sacred Dharmasthala temple.
Hebbalkar, addressing the media, emphasized her devotion and questioned Ravi's moral standing, inviting him to demonstrate his honesty before the deity Manjunatha. Despite demanding truthfulness, Hebbalkar expressed skepticism about Ravi's willingness to accept her challenge.
The controversy erupted after Ravi allegedly insulted Hebbalkar on December 19, leading to his arrest. The next day, Karnataka High Court ordered his release, citing procedural errors in his arrest but instructed Ravi to cooperate with ongoing investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hemant Soren Takes Oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister
Shiv Sena's Dada Bhuse, Sanjay Rathod, NCP's Dhananjay Munde take oath as Maharashtra ministers at ceremony in Nagpur.
Treasurer Role in BCCI Left Vacant as Ashish Shelar Takes Ministerial Oath
BJP's Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Chandrakant Patil, NCP's Hasan Mushrif take oath as Maharashtra ministers at ceremony in Nagpur.
BJP's Atul Save, Ashok Uike, Ashish Shelar, Shiv Sena's Shambhuraj Desai, NCP's Dattatray Bharne take oath as Maharashtra ministers.