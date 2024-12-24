Oath and Allegations: The Hebbalkar-Ravi Showdown at Dharmasthala

Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar has publicly accused BJP MLC C T Ravi of making derogatory remarks against her during a heated session in the Legislative Council. Asserting her faith, Hebbalkar has challenged Ravi to take an oath of truth at the sacred Dharmasthala temple.

Hebbalkar, addressing the media, emphasized her devotion and questioned Ravi's moral standing, inviting him to demonstrate his honesty before the deity Manjunatha. Despite demanding truthfulness, Hebbalkar expressed skepticism about Ravi's willingness to accept her challenge.

The controversy erupted after Ravi allegedly insulted Hebbalkar on December 19, leading to his arrest. The next day, Karnataka High Court ordered his release, citing procedural errors in his arrest but instructed Ravi to cooperate with ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)