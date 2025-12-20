Left Menu

Chinnaiah's Complaint Spurs Controversy in Dharmasthala Case

C N Chinnaiah, recently released on bail, has filed a police complaint against five people alleging threats to his and his family's life. The case involves claims of multiple rapes, murders, and burials in Dharmasthala. The Special Investigation Team found inconsistencies in Chinnaiah's statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 20-12-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 16:54 IST
Chinnaiah's Complaint Spurs Controversy in Dharmasthala Case
  • Country:
  • India

Recently freed on bail, C N Chinnaiah has lodged a police complaint, asserting that his life, along with his family's, is under threat. He alleges that activists Mahesh Shetty Thimarody, Girish Mattennavar, T Jayanth, Vittala Gowda, and YouTuber Samir MD might harm them due to his retracted statements in a high-profile case.

The allegations involve a campaign for justice related to the rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl in Dharmasthala back in 2012. Chinnaiah has urged authorities for protection, while the Belthangady police have begun legal procedures following his complaint.

This development follows Chinnaiah's initial claims about concealed burials in Dharmasthala, where the Special Investigation Team highlighted inconsistencies in his evidence, questioning the legitimacy of his accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025