Chinnaiah's Complaint Spurs Controversy in Dharmasthala Case
C N Chinnaiah, recently released on bail, has filed a police complaint against five people alleging threats to his and his family's life. The case involves claims of multiple rapes, murders, and burials in Dharmasthala. The Special Investigation Team found inconsistencies in Chinnaiah's statements.
Recently freed on bail, C N Chinnaiah has lodged a police complaint, asserting that his life, along with his family's, is under threat. He alleges that activists Mahesh Shetty Thimarody, Girish Mattennavar, T Jayanth, Vittala Gowda, and YouTuber Samir MD might harm them due to his retracted statements in a high-profile case.
The allegations involve a campaign for justice related to the rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl in Dharmasthala back in 2012. Chinnaiah has urged authorities for protection, while the Belthangady police have begun legal procedures following his complaint.
This development follows Chinnaiah's initial claims about concealed burials in Dharmasthala, where the Special Investigation Team highlighted inconsistencies in his evidence, questioning the legitimacy of his accusations.
