Left Menu

Women of Jharkhand feel unsafe under Hemant Soren govt: BJP MLA Purnima Sahu

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 25-12-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 17:39 IST
Women of Jharkhand feel unsafe under Hemant Soren govt: BJP MLA Purnima Sahu
  • Country:
  • India

Purnima Sahu, a first-time BJP MLA and daughter-in-law of former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das, claimed that the women of the state felt unsafe because of ''boosted morale of criminals under the Hemant Soren government''.

Sahu was elected to the state assembly in this year's elections after defeating AICC executive committee member Ajoy Kumar by over 42,000 votes in Jamshedpur East assembly segment, which Das had held five times in a trot since 1995.

''Women and girl students are not feeling safe as a sense of fear prevails among them because of the boasted morale of criminals under the Soren regime in the state,'' she said in a statement on Tuesday.

Incidents such as eve-teasing have become commonplace in Jharkhand, she claimed.

Sahu alleged that the Soren government has failed miserably to deliver on all fronts and has not fulfilled a single promise made during the assembly elections.

She claimed that Rs 2,500 promised by the JMM-led government to women under the Maiya Samman Yojana has not yet been credited to the accounts of beneficiaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

Transforming Ghanaian Agriculture: The Role of Digital Credit and Timely Loan Delivery

Harnessing Tourism’s Role in Global Value Chains for Sustainable Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024