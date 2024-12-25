Women of Jharkhand feel unsafe under Hemant Soren govt: BJP MLA Purnima Sahu

Purnima Sahu, a first-time BJP MLA and daughter-in-law of former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das, claimed that the women of the state felt unsafe because of ''boosted morale of criminals under the Hemant Soren government''.

Sahu was elected to the state assembly in this year's elections after defeating AICC executive committee member Ajoy Kumar by over 42,000 votes in Jamshedpur East assembly segment, which Das had held five times in a trot since 1995.

''Women and girl students are not feeling safe as a sense of fear prevails among them because of the boasted morale of criminals under the Soren regime in the state,'' she said in a statement on Tuesday.

Incidents such as eve-teasing have become commonplace in Jharkhand, she claimed.

Sahu alleged that the Soren government has failed miserably to deliver on all fronts and has not fulfilled a single promise made during the assembly elections.

She claimed that Rs 2,500 promised by the JMM-led government to women under the Maiya Samman Yojana has not yet been credited to the accounts of beneficiaries.

