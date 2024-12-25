PM Modi wishes Netanyahu on Hanukkah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended best wishes to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and all the people across the world celebrating the festival of Hanukkah.

''Best wishes to PM @netanyahu and all the people across the world celebrating the festival of Hanukkah,'' Modi said in a post in X.

''May the radiance of Hanukkah illuminate everybody's lives with hope, peace and strength. Hanukkah Sameach!'' the Prime minister said.

Hanukkah is a Jewish festival that reaffirms the ideals of Judaism and commemorates in particular the rededication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem by the lighting of candles on each day of the festival.

